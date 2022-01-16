Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 47322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

