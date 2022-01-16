Tomer Weingarten Sells 1,000 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10.

S opened at $42.68 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

