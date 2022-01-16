TopBidder (BID) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.34 million and $56,840.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars.

