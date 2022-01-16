Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

