Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

