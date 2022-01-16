Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,029 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

