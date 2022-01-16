Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $69,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,995,000 after purchasing an additional 160,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.45%.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.