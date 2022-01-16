Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.