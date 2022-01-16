TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.22. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 89,715 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 293,506 shares of company stock valued at $752,144. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

