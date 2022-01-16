Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

