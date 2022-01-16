TradeStars (TSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $307,866.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

