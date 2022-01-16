TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

TAC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

