TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.55.

Shares of RNW opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

