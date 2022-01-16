TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $46.65

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $45.29. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

