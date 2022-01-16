TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in December

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.95.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
