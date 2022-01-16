TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in December

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

