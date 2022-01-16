Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 121.8% in December

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVPKF remained flat at $$22.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

