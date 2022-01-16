Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tredegar worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $398.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.39.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

