Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the construction company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.75.

TREX stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

