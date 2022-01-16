Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 62,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,192. The company has a market cap of $230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,679 shares of company stock valued at $229,633 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

