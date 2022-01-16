Truist Financial Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,038.74.

AZO stock opened at $2,033.48 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,959.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,752.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

