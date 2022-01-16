Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

