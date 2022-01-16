Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

