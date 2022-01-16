Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,992,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

