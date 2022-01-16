Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,091 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.