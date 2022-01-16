Truist Financial Corp Sells 403 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $192.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

