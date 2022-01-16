Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,728 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

