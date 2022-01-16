Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 288.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.