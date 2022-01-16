Truist Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Truist Securities also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

MGP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 124,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

