Truist Securities Comments on PlayAGS Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

