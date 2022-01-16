Truist Securities Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $26.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.