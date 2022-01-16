Truist Securities Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $230.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

