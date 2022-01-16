TrustVerse Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $112,900.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.