Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 187,350 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

