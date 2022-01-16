UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. UBS Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,369,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.62 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

