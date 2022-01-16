UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

