Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

