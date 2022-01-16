Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Achieves $3.53 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $39,662.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.16 or 0.07714740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.46 or 0.99858500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.