United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

