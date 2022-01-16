United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 3.8%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 2,976,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,447,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

In other news, insider Graham Martin acquired 677,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,338.98 ($27,608.23).

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

