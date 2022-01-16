United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 11,037,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,576. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

