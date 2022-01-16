United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.
X has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE X traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 11,037,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,576. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
