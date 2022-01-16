United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UUGRY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 25,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

