Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.36.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock valued at $349,853,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.