Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock valued at $349,853,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

