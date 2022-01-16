Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 451.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

