Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

USNZY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

