Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.10% of Vail Resorts worth $958,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $303.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

