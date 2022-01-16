Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 181.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

