Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $164.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.56 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.