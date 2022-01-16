Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Receives $38.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $448.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

