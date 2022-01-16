Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$12.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.55.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

