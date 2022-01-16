Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$12.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.55.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.